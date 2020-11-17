Temps to cool briefly, though strong warming to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By all accounts, Monday was a rather typical mid-November day in the weather department. The day’s 48° high temperature won’t garner too many oohs and ahs, but it will go into the books as November’s 11th day with above normal temperatures in the month’s first 16 days. Cooler air’s on the move, though, and a chilly Tuesday awaits. A cold front’s poised to drop through the region Monday Night, which will drop temperatures a handful of degrees between Monday and Tuesday.

The cold front set to pass through Monday Night is not a strong one. It's only to drop our temperatures by a handful of degrees. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news is that sunshine’s to dominate most, if not all of our Tuesday. As a result, high temperatures Tuesday will only fall about 6° shy of what’s considered normal by November 17 standards.

Northwesterly winds will usher in Canadian air Tuesday, ensuring temperatures will be briefly colder. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds shift southerly Wednesday, and warming will commence as a result, especially as winds strengthen as the day goes on. By day’s end, temperatures are to top out in the mid-50s, about 10° above normal!

Winds will become more noticeable Wednesday. However, with them blowing from the south, temperatures should surge well into the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After a brief shot of cooler air Tuesday, strong warming gets underway Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And, that’s just the beginning! Southerly winds will howl Thursday and Friday, leading to even further warming! Both days are likely to post high temperatures in the mid-60s, more than 20° above normal for this time of year!

It'll be plenty windy Thursday, but the gusty winds will send temperatures well into the 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will remain 20° or more above normal Friday as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to feature plenty of sunshine to go along with a few clouds, but Friday will undoubtedly feature more in the way of cloudiness. Showers may arrive as early as late Friday Afternoon, with prospects for wet weather increasing Friday Night and likely carrying through much of the weekend.

Temperatures, however, will stay well above normal at least through Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.