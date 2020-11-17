Advertisement

Shedd Aquarium voluntarily closing until Jan. amid COVID-19 surges

shedd sea otter
shedd sea otter(WNDU)
By CBS
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is voluntarily closing for the rest of the year amid COVID-19 surges.

The aquarium will officially close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, “in continued responsibility and commitment to the safety and health of people, animals, and the community.”

In statement Tuesday, aquarium officials said the target reopening date is January 2. A spokesperson said all essential aquarium staff will continue to work onsite to care for the aquatic life.

The Shedd will still offer news and events virtually on social media and on their website.

(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

