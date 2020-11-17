Shedd Aquarium voluntarily closing until Jan. amid COVID-19 surges

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is voluntarily closing for the rest of the year amid COVID-19 surges.

The aquarium will officially close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, “in continued responsibility and commitment to the safety and health of people, animals, and the community.”

In statement Tuesday, aquarium officials said the target reopening date is January 2. A spokesperson said all essential aquarium staff will continue to work onsite to care for the aquatic life.

The Shedd will still offer news and events virtually on social media and on their website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.