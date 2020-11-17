Rockford PD asking for public help after armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking for public assistance identify suspects following an armed robbery on Sunday night.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Walgreens at 3336 11th St., for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned two people entered the store, and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspects left with money from the register.

The suspects are described as Black males, one was about 5 feet and 8 inches, wearing a blue sweat suit with yellow stripes on the shoulders, and a blue mask. The second suspect is about 6 feet and one inch, wearing a brown trench coat type jacket and a black face mask. The same suspects are also wanted for a robbery to the Walgreens at 1201 E. State Street prior to the 11th Street robbery.

Rockford Police Department (Rockford Police Department)

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects.

