Rockford man charged with aggravated kidnapping

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old Rockford man was charged with aggravated kidnapping on Saturday night.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of 17th Street for a reported home invasion and kidnapping at 11:20 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

A resident stated that her friend was staying with her and that the friend’s ex-boyfriend, 36-year-old Domingo Juarez of Rockford, came to the residence, forced open the front door, displayed a knife, forced the victim out of the residence and into his vehicle, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Juarez was found at his residence a short time later and was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. The victim was located a short time later, uninjured.

Juarez was then charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to property and aggravated kidnapping.

