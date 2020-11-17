Advertisement

Rockford City Council unanimously passes scholarship expansion program

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A program that will offer scholarships and empower students in the forest city makes its way through Rockford City Council in an impressive fashion.

“I’m thrilled this evening that the city of Rockford City Council unanimously approved the location-based scholarship program initiative with Northern Illinois University," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

The route to college has a new path for students in the City of Rockford. Northern Illinois University, Rockford Promise, and the city team up for a program that provides a debt-free educational experience.

“This is one of those times that we actually have that really unique opportunity to impact someone’s life, not just their life but their entire family’s life, probably for generations," McNamara said.

This new program allows Rockford Public School graduates to apply to go to NIU tuition-free as long as they maintain a 3.0-grade point average. As part of the lengthy discussion, alders talked about future expansion of the program that could include some Rockford private school students as well.

“I believe that with private institutions that want to be a part of the program they too should be held to account for the same funding mechanism that Rockford promise has," 9th Ward Alderperson Bill Rose said.

Most members call the program a big win for Rockford and see benefits that reach further than just the classrooms.

“Strengthening and stabilizing our neighborhoods, growing our economy, and increasing public safety,” McNamara said. "Each and every one of these initiatives, at the very core, we know that education impacts each and every one of them.

McNamara says prior to the city council meeting the program already received over 40 applications from eager students.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

Latest News

Rockford City Council passes scholarship program
Rockford City Council passes scholarship program
Rockford Police Department
Missing Rockford woman last seen Thursday
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert activated for 4-year-old boy from Bridgeview
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD asking for public help after armed robbery