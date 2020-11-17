Rockford businesses could be fined for not complying to mitigation enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the last several weeks, the Rockford code enforcement team has visited more than 200 local businesses to check on compliance with the state-mandated mitigation measures.

Eighty percent of businesses were in compliance with mitigation measures on the first visit. Fifteen percent of businesses were given education and guidance because they were not in compliance with mitigation measures, but were able to address the violation immediately and come into compliance.

Five percent of businesses were issued a notice of non-compliance or an order to disperse. These businesses had received education from our staff on a first visit and were not in compliance on the second visit, according to the city of Rockford Facebook page.

Two businesses were issued a notice to appear in an administrative hearing for repeated violations and could receive a fine up to $750 per offense. These businesses were not in compliance on two prior visits, according to the city of Rockford Facebook page.

“Staff will continue visiting local businesses to provide education on the state-mandated mitigation measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the city of Rockford Facebook post said. “Community members can do their part to slow the spread by staying home, wearing a mask and washing their hands frequently.”

