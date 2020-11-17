Advertisement

Pritzker teams with other governors for COVID-19 warning

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield, Ill.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield, Ill.(Justin L. Fowler | Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials reported 97 additional deaths Tuesday related to the coronavirus, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker prepared to join other Midwestern governors in a video conference to urge holiday revelers to take extreme precautions against transmission.

Pritzker was scheduled to join the other governors Tuesday afternoon to urge the public to be extra cautious if planning to gather with family or friends for holiday celebrations. He also joined with other Midwestern state executives in producing a social media video, “Mask Up,” to spread their message.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recorded 12,601 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the pandemic, the 11th consecutive day new infections have topped 10,000.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise, to 5,887 Tuesday, a 24% increase from a week ago. The spike in the most seriously ill is seen in those needed breathing assistance from ventilators. Ventilators usage was at 545 Tuesday, a 37% increase in the past seven days.

Pritzker and his public health advisers continue to plead with the public to slow transmission of the highly contagious virus by staying home as much as possible, wearing coverings over nose and mouth when going outside, and staying at least 6 feet away from other people.

Pritzker was set to join governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Tony Evers of Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon in the video conference.

