NIU transitioning remaining in-person classes to online through semester end

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University wrote a letter to faculty, students and employees on Monday, informing them the university wants to transition those remaining undergraduate and graduate classes and class activities to online delivery beginning Monday, Nov. 30, through the remainder of the semester.

The provost’s office is asking faculty to work with their department chairs to request exceptions in cases where face-to-face activities are necessary to meet student learning outcomes. The chairs will provide that information to the deans, who are communicating with the provost. Faculty are asked to update their students of any changes to their course modality or finals via Blackboard by Friday, Nov. 20, according to NIU.

“This advance notice is critical to their success and ability to plan accordingly for Thanksgiving week and after,” the letter to employees said.

All residence halls and dining will remain open under current operations for our students. Students who have the ability to not return to campus after Thanksgiving break are strongly encouraged to remain home for the remainder of the semester. It’s imperative that students follow the instructions from housing on how to notify the university of their plans for the semester and make appropriate arrangements, according to NIU.

For the remainder of the semester, all events and activities hosted by student organizations must be held virtually. Effectively immediately, guests are no longer permitted on campus.

“We intend to keep the Northwestern Medicine Student Health Center at NIU, Holmes Student Center, Founders Memorial Library and the Recreation Center open. The university will be working this week to update our Campus Operations page for any changes to availability of services and resources,” according to the NIU letter to students.

Student-employees should connect with their supervisors to determine if the work can be done remotely or if it needs to be in-person. Students with jobs that require them to be on campus are allowed to continue to work on campus. Student-employees will be paid for their hours worked in accordance with FLSA guidelines, according to NIU.

You can see the entirety of letters sent by NIU to students, employees and faculty.

