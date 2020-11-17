Multiple vehicles, downtown buildings struck by gunfire in Rockford Sunday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple vehicles and downtown buildings were struck by gunfire in Rockford on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of 200 S. Main St. for a report of shots fired at 12:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Xavier Holden of Rockford in the parking lot.

After further investigation, police were able to find a discarded gun and numerous spent shell casings. No injuries were reported, but multiple vehicles and two downtown buildings were struck by gunfire, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Holden was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.