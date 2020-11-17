Advertisement

Multiple vehicles, downtown buildings struck by gunfire in Rockford Sunday morning

Holden was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple vehicles and downtown buildings were struck by gunfire in Rockford on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of 200 S. Main St. for a report of shots fired at 12:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Xavier Holden of Rockford in the parking lot.

After further investigation, police were able to find a discarded gun and numerous spent shell casings. No injuries were reported, but multiple vehicles and two downtown buildings were struck by gunfire, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Holden was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

Latest News

Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD asking for public help after armed robbery
Arrest
Rockford man charged with aggravated kidnapping
Shots fired.
Man charged after shot fired with child inside vehicle in Rockford
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/16/2020
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/16/2020