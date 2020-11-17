Missing Rockford woman last seen Thursday
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, 42-year-old Lien Correa-Rios.
She was reported missing on Nov. 12 and was last seen at Blackhawk Housing Complex. She’s 5 feet and 8 inches, weighing 195 pounds.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Rockford Police Department or Crimestoppers.
