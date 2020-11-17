Advertisement

Missing Rockford woman last seen Thursday

She was reported missing on Nov. 12 and was last seen at Blackhawk Housing Complex.
Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, 42-year-old Lien Correa-Rios.

She was reported missing on Nov. 12 and was last seen at Blackhawk Housing Complex. She’s 5 feet and 8 inches, weighing 195 pounds.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Rockford Police Department or Crimestoppers.

