Advertisement

Man charged after shot fired with child inside vehicle in Rockford

Stallworth was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
Shots fired.
Shots fired.(Gray tv)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was charged with aggravated assault and other charges after a shot was fired inside a vehicle in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls for a disorderly person with a gun in the 700 block of Halsted Road on Friday, Nov. 13, at approximately 2:05 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect, Dezione Stallworth, 20 of Rockford, in a vehicle arguing with a female occupant who had a small child in her lap. During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun with an extended magazine, and also learned that a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the dashboard.

Stallworth was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault and no valid FOID.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

Latest News

Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD asking for public help after armed robbery
Crime scene tape
Multiple vehicles, downtown buildings struck by gunfire in Rockford Sunday morning
Arrest
Rockford man charged with aggravated kidnapping
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/16/2020
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/16/2020