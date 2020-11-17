Man charged after shot fired with child inside vehicle in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was charged with aggravated assault and other charges after a shot was fired inside a vehicle in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls for a disorderly person with a gun in the 700 block of Halsted Road on Friday, Nov. 13, at approximately 2:05 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect, Dezione Stallworth, 20 of Rockford, in a vehicle arguing with a female occupant who had a small child in her lap. During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun with an extended magazine, and also learned that a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the dashboard.

Stallworth was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault and no valid FOID.

