Lifescape gets donation from Home Depot

Lifescape’s programs and services received a donation of $1,000.
Zach Satterlee(Zach Satterlee)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Home Depot of Machesney Park gave Lifescape an early holiday gift!

Lifescape’s programs and services received a donation of $1,000, according to an announcement on Tuesday morning.

Along with presenting the check, Home Depot invited Lifescape’s Executive Director, Mike Hughes, and fund development and marketing director, Zach Satterlee, to come into their store and talk to their staff about Lifescape’s programs and services.

“Lifescape is truly grateful for their ongoing support, especially during this difficult year. This donation will do a lot of good for older adults and caregivers in our community,” Lifescape said. “Lifescape is incredibly grateful for Home Depot’s support and looks forward to future partnerships with them and their wonderful team.”

