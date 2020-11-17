Advertisement

Healthcare workers respond to Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 plan

In this July 10, 2020, file photo healthcare workers test patients in their cars at a...
In this July 10, 2020, file photo healthcare workers test patients in their cars at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of SEIU Healthcare Illinois announced their support of Gov. Pritker’s call for increased mitigation strategies as Illinois confronts the rising number of residents contracting and dying from the virus.

A statement was released by SEIU Healthcare Illinois President Greg Kelley in response to Gov. JB Pritzker’s announcement on COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

"Our members – many of whom are frontline, essential workers who deliver vital care to patients in hospitals and nursing homes – find it necessary to navigate COVID-19 environments every day. They go to work fearing that they could contract the virus and bring it home to their families

These workers are predominantly female and mostly women of color who are predisposed to having underlying conditions. When many in the public are cavalier about a life-threatening virus, it endangers the lives of the essential healthcare workers that society depends on to save them.

If we as a society follow safety protocols, we can get through this pandemic with fewer illnesses and loss of life," the statement said.

