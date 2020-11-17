Advertisement

Harlem High School: 45 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year

This number reflects both staff and students combined, including those participating in remote learning.
Harlem School District 122 Logo
Harlem School District 122 Logo(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - Since Nov. 6, there have been two new cases of COVID-19 reported from Harlem High School.

The total number of positive cases since the start of school is 45. This number reflects both staff and students combined, including those participating in remote learning.

“We are sharing this information with you out of precaution so that families and staff are informed of what is happening within the building. Student and staff health and safety is our number one priority,” according to Harlem High School. “We are continuing to follow all guidelines set forth from the WCHD, IDPH and CDC.”

The school encourages social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if you are ill.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

Latest News

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. hits 15K COVID-19 cases, adds 5 deaths over weekend
Cheri Bustos.
Rep. Bustos test positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both...
Rockford Public Library locations to close in-person services until Dec. 2
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan