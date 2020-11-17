Fatal Poplar Grove crash victim identified

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash in Poplar Grove on Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to US Route 76 north of Dawson Lake Road for a reported crash at 3:20 p.m. A 2007 Cadillac driven by a 59-year-old man was traveling southbound on Route 76, north of Dawson Lake Road.

The vehicle crossed the center line striking a John Deere combine traveling northbound, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews then arrived onto the scene along with OSF Life Flight Helicopter. The driver of the Cadillac was extricated from the vehicle, but was pronounced dead by the Boone County Coroner. The driver of the combine was not injured.

“Boone County Coroner Rebecca Wigget identified the deceased driver as David Tindle of Poplar Grove,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

