Empower Boone Food Pantry hosts Holiday Diaper Drive

CARPON, Ill. (WIFR) - Just in time for the holidays, a diaper drive hopes to give new families in need some assistance this season of giving.

State Representative Joe Sosnowski and Empower Boone are teaming up for a two-week Holiday Diaper Drive to help local families in need keep infants in need clean, dry, and healthy.

The Holiday Diaper Drive runs from November 16 through December 1. Donors may drop off or ship unopened packages of diapers (all infant and toddler sizes and brands welcome), baby wipes, and diaper rash cream to Representative Sosnowski’s District Office at 305 Amphitheater Drive in Rockford OR to the Empower Boone Food Pantry, located at 200 5th Street in Capron.

“Many families could use help with basic needs like diapers to ensure the best start for their children,” Representative Sosnowski said. “Diapers are an essential and often overlooked need for families struggling financially during the holidays. I am pleased to partner with Empower Boone to help collect diapers and related baby-care items for these families.”

Government assistance programs, like SNAP and WIC, do not cover diapers. Children under the age of 5 comprise 13 percent of the State’s SNAP recipients and more than 25% of WIC recipients are infants. Diapers cost an average of $18 per week or $936 per year. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, low-income families report a shortage of 50 diapers per month.

Please call Empower Boone with any questions at (815) 569-1571.

