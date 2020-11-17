Dave Vella wins 68th District race over Rep. Cabello

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dave Vella has won the 68th District race over incumbent Republican Rep. John Cabello according to finalized election results.

With 85 of 85 precincts reporting, Vella won after election results were finalized, according to Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

With 85 of 85 precincts reporting, Vella has 50.22 percent or 26,770 votes to Rep. Cabello’s 49.78 percent or 26,531 votes. Vella was the challenger on behalf of the Democratic Party. Rep. Cabello is a member of the Republican Party.

As of Tuesday morning, Cabello had a 358 vote lead. Once all the votes were counted, Vella finished with an 239 vote lead on Tuesday afternoon.

