Chicago Rockford International Airport: 14% cargo increase from 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford International Airport announced it has seen more than 650 million pounds of landed weight during the third quarter of 2020, which is almost a 14 percent increase over the same time period in 2019.

Since the beginning of 2020, more than 1.9 billion pounds of cargo have landed and traveled through RFD compared to the 1.6 billion pounds of landed weight through the third quarter 2019, according to the airport.

“The major driver continues to be the growth of ecommerce. It has not slowed down since last holiday season," Mike Dunn, executive director at RFD said. “With the current pandemic still causing individuals to isolate, people are becoming accustom to doing more of their purchases online, and we expect a surge through the holidays that is perhaps larger than previous years.”

Earlier in the year, RFD saw an increase in cargo flights bringing essential products and PPE to the region. The airport expects to see another increase of PPE flights and those that carry vaccines and other critical items to the Rockford area in the coming months.

In October, RFD announced it would begin construction of a 90,000-square-foot International Cargo Facility. The building is Phase 1 of a two-phase cargo building expansion. The modern cargo facility is expected to be complete and open by the summer of 2021. Additionally, the Airport revealed it had been officially named as the Midwest hub for SENATOR INTERNATIONAL, an air cargo company based in Hamburg, Germany.

