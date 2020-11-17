Boone Co. at 31% COVID-19 positivity rate

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 3,143 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 98 cases were reported Tuesday.

Of those cases, 29 have died. The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 31 percent.

There are now free temporary drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Boone County. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

