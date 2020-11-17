Amber Alert activated for 4-year-old boy from Bridgeview

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An amber alert has been activated for four-year-old Liam Barbarasa by the Bridgeview Police Department.

Barbarasa was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station at 79th Street and Roberts Road in Bridgeview around 5:37 p.m. Barbarasa is a white, weighs 45 pounds and is 4 feet tall, according to the Illinois State Police.

Liam has blond hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes. Liam was in a running vehicle outside the 7-Eleven gas station when an unknown suspect stole the vehicle.

The vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L 703520 and a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window. Anyone with information should call 911, according to the Illinois State Police.

