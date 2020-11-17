Advertisement

Amber Alert activated for 4-year-old boy from Bridgeview

The suspected vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L 703520 and a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window.
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station in Bridgeview, Illinois. That is roughly 20 minutes from Chicago.(KWQC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An amber alert has been activated for four-year-old Liam Barbarasa by the Bridgeview Police Department.

Barbarasa was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station at 79th Street and Roberts Road in Bridgeview around 5:37 p.m. Barbarasa is a white, weighs 45 pounds and is 4 feet tall, according to the Illinois State Police.

Liam has blond hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes. Liam was in a running vehicle outside the 7-Eleven gas station when an unknown suspect stole the vehicle.

The vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L 703520 and a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window. Anyone with information should call 911, according to the Illinois State Police.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

Latest News

Rockford Police Department
Missing Rockford woman last seen Thursday
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD asking for public help after armed robbery
Crime scene tape
Multiple vehicles, downtown buildings struck by gunfire in Rockford Sunday morning
Arrest
Rockford man charged with aggravated kidnapping