17th Circuit Court pauses jury trials, to remain open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beginning Nov. 23, jury trials in the 17th Circuit Court will be paused until the end of January in 2021.

“This is a step taken out of caution,” Chief Judge Doherty said. “We have been very successful in minimizing the spread of virus in our facilities, but we know that the situation in the community is changing. We must all be mindful of the risk.”

The judicial court made the decision due to a high number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Stateline. All court facilities will remain open. The 17th Circuit Court covers Winnebago and Boone Counties.

“We aren’t operating as we did a year ago, but we won’t be shut down to the degree we were in the spring,” Judge Doherty said. “The continued good work and cooperation of attorneys, staff, and the public have gotten us through this so far, and we are optimistic that the end is in sight.”

