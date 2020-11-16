Workweek to begin on sunny, pleasantly cool note
Significant warming on track to occur later in the week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the meteorological roller coaster in the Stateline of late, though our ride’s to become quite a bit more steady in the coming days. While temperatures Sunday officially go into the record books as having been above normal, it felt anything but mild, thanks in large part to biting winds that gusted to nearly 50 miles per hour areawide, even eclipsing that benchmark in a few locales.
As a result of those gusty winds, temperatures Sunday Night were between 15° and 20° colder than they were at the same time Saturday.
High pressure’s presence Monday will allow sunshine to take over after several days of cloudiness, and temperatures will top out in seasonable territory, likely in the upper 40s to near 50°. A weak cold front’s to pass through the region Monday Night, and will send temperatures downward Tuesday, although the chill will hardly be punishing, and it’s to be quite brief.
In fact, Tuesday’s to be the only day of the next ten days to register sub-normal temperatures! Warming commences Wednesday, and strong warming at that! As we close out the workweek, temperatures are likely to be 15° to 20° above normal here!
Such a set up translates to 60s here in all likelihood, which should not come as any great surprise. While 70s are almost certainly finished for the year, 60s aren’t all that uncommon, even this late in the month. In fact, 65° temperatures aren’t even unheard of. Just three years ago, a 65° high temperature occurred as late as November 24! With that said, it’s entirely possible temperatures will reach the mid 60s Thursday, and quite possibly Friday as well!
