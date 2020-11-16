Workweek to begin on sunny, pleasantly cool note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the meteorological roller coaster in the Stateline of late, though our ride’s to become quite a bit more steady in the coming days. While temperatures Sunday officially go into the record books as having been above normal, it felt anything but mild, thanks in large part to biting winds that gusted to nearly 50 miles per hour areawide, even eclipsing that benchmark in a few locales.

Winds gusted as high as 52 miles per hour in spots Sunday Afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As a result of those gusty winds, temperatures Sunday Night were between 15° and 20° colder than they were at the same time Saturday.

Temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees colder Sunday Evening compared to the same time Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High pressure’s presence Monday will allow sunshine to take over after several days of cloudiness, and temperatures will top out in seasonable territory, likely in the upper 40s to near 50°. A weak cold front’s to pass through the region Monday Night, and will send temperatures downward Tuesday, although the chill will hardly be punishing, and it’s to be quite brief.

Temperatures, which will be seasonably cool Monday, are to fall well below normal Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In fact, Tuesday’s to be the only day of the next ten days to register sub-normal temperatures! Warming commences Wednesday, and strong warming at that! As we close out the workweek, temperatures are likely to be 15° to 20° above normal here!

A surge of unseasonably warm temperatures is to return to the area toward the end of the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Such a set up translates to 60s here in all likelihood, which should not come as any great surprise. While 70s are almost certainly finished for the year, 60s aren’t all that uncommon, even this late in the month. In fact, 65° temperatures aren’t even unheard of. Just three years ago, a 65° high temperature occurred as late as November 24! With that said, it’s entirely possible temperatures will reach the mid 60s Thursday, and quite possibly Friday as well!

Though we won't see 70s again until 2021, it's not just possible, it's likely we'll see 60s this week, which is quite normal to experience, even this late in the year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

