Winnebago girls cruise to Open Division title at XC Town USA Meet of Champions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WIFR) - If there is one thing we know, Winnebago has a pretty good girls cross country team. The girls added another piece of hardware to their collection this fall, winning the Open Division at the XC Town USA Meet of Champions in Indiana on Sunday.

Running as their club team, the Winnebago Warriors, for a second straight weekend, Bago outclassed the rest of the division. Winnebago finished with a team score of 49. Second place Tcepsorp TC, the running club from Mt. Prospect, Illinois, finished with 101 points.

Winnebago senior Natalia Martino paced the team, finishing fourth overall. Winnebago finished with four girls in the top 40.

Last week, the Bago girls brought home the unofficial state title at the ShaZam XC Club Championships in Chillicothe, running as the Warriors.

Individual Results (Winnebago Warriors)

4. Natalia Martino (19:03.3)

24. Kaylee Woolery (19:48.2)

30. Grace Erb (19:56.0)

40. Marissa Roggensack (20:10.9)

59. Katie Erb (20:21.0)

90. Renee Rittmeyer (20:53.5)

124. Sophia Martino (21:24.6)

Team Results (Top 5)

Winnebago Warriors TC (IL) - 49 Tcepsorp TC (IL) - 101 Bobcat TC (PA) - 108 BCK Thoroughbreds (KY) - 118 Louisville Rams TC (KY) - 149

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.