Advertisement

Sexual abuse claims against Boy Scouts surpass 82,000

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reported that more than 82,000 people have filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Victims' lawyers say the claims far outnumber the accusations against the U.S. Catholic Church.

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.

Victims have until 5 p.m. Eastern Monday to file a claim in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, detailing the abuse, how it impacted them and details about the alleged abuser. The claims will then be vetted.

The Boy Scouts released a statement Sunday, saying: “We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who came forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain. We are deeply sorry.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished

Latest News

The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
Biden set to address plans for economy as pandemic rages
Law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard
Jury awards $9M to family of father, son killed in Boone Co. crash
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship...
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
- The Illinois Department of Transportation
Manchester Drive to Harrison Ave. to close lane overnight
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests