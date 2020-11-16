Rockford Public Library locations to close in-person services until Dec. 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All Rockford Public Library locations will be closed beginning 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, in accordance with Winnebago County Chairman’s Coronavirus Disaster declaration and the governor’s stay-home recommendations.

RPL’s Rock River Branch location, located at 3128 11th St., will not reopen. All other RPL locations are expected to reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

“In response to recent high levels of COVID-19 in our region, we will be closing all Library locations,” RPL Executive Director, Lynn Stainbrook said. “The health of our RPL Staff and our customers remains our top priority.”

Please direct your inquiries to info@rockfordpubliclibrary.org.

Eligible borrowed materials will be renewed according to RPL’s automatic renewal process. Patrons are encouraged to return borrowed materials to any RPL branch location through external walk-up and drive-up receptacles. The renewal of material loans can also be achieved by visiting the website selecting “My Account” on the top navigation bar and following the prompts.

“RPL’s virtual library and digital services available to cardholders during these weeks include keeping up with current as well as researching historical news through NEWSBANK. Stream tens of thousands of digital materials including: ebooks and audiobooks through CLOUD LIBRARY and HOOPLA, children’s audio and animated books through TUMBLEBOOK, music through HOOPLA and FREEGAL, movies, television programs through HOOPLA and KANOPY, magazines through FLIPSTER,” according to RPL.

Databases can be found through the Rockford Library App or their website. RPL’s wireless network will remain accessible in their parking lots during regular library hours Monday through Saturday.

