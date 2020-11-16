Advertisement

Rockford Christian Schools postpone boys and girls basketball

Non-contact practices will continue.
Rockford Christian becomes the latest area school to postpone boys and girls basketball.
Rockford Christian becomes the latest area school to postpone boys and girls basketball.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Christian School’s girls and boys basketball seasons will be postponed until guidelines are provided by the IDPH and the IHSA, the Rockford Christian Board of Directors said.

Team activities have been adjusted for health precautions, seen competitions limited, or had their seasons delayed, due to COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health reclassified basketball to a high-risk sport. The guidelines established by the IDPH do not allow high-risk sports like basketball to be played at this time, according to RCS.

“The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors chose to disregard the IDPH guidelines and supported holding a basketball season as planned,” according to RCS.

Non-contact practices will continue. The IHSA also decided that each school should decide for itself whether to play as planned or to delay their seasons.

“This decision was made with the best interest of our student-athletes, their classmates, and the school in mind,” according to RCS.

