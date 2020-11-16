Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Rock County is returning to phase one of its reopening plan because of high community spread and rapid increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rock County Public Health Department reported 2,364 people tested positive for the virus since Nov. 1. There have also been 14 deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the month.

Marie Noel-Sandoval says the return to phase one has some modifications.

Those changes include:

Everyone should avoid gatherings of any size between individuals who are not members of the same living unit or household.

Public and private gatherings, festivals, carnivals, fairs, concerts, parades, and contact/team sports should not take place.

Schools should provide virtual options and flexibility to shift to virtual and transition to virtual school for a minimum of 2 weeks after any holiday or seasonal extended break.

Libraries, faith-based services, office settings, restaurants, bars, retail establishments, service establishments, community centers, shopping malls, auctions, gym/recreational facilities, pools, and places of amusement should limit capacity to 25 percent.

Salons, body art facilities, pet groomers, and spas should not allow walk-in clients.

Outdoor playgrounds and garage/rummage sales should be limited to ten people or less.

Rock County initially moved into phase two of its reopening guidance in June.

During the month of October, there were more positive cases reported in Rock County than all of the previous months combined.

The daily number of hospitalized patients has also doubled since the beginning of November.

