Robinson runs for 109, but Lowry and Packers get the win in battle of Rockford natives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - There have not been too many match-ups of Stateline athletes in the NFL. It’s even more rare to find two Rockford natives playing against each other. Lutheran grad James Robinson and Boylan grad Dean Lowry faced off in the first meeting of Forest City football players in the Super Bowl era. Lowry’s Packers held off a late charge by Robinson and the Jaguars winning 24-20.

Despite Jacksonville’s eighth straight loss, Robinson had another productive game. The former Crusader ran the ball 23 times for 109 yards. He also caught two passes for three yards. It’s the third straight game Robinson has carried the rock at least 20 times. He is averaging 109 yards in each of those three games. Sunday snapped a streak of three straight games of scoring at least one touchdown. Although he had two touchdowns called back against Green Bay due to offensive holding penalties.

Lowry did not record a tackle, but came up with a pass defended when he batted down a Jake Luton pass with 2:21 to go in the game.

The Packers trailed the Jaguars 20-17 in the fourth quarter before Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 6-yard score with 9:03 remaining to take a 24-20 lead. The Green Bay defense was able to make that lead hold up to move to 7-2 on the season.

Jacksonville hung tough even though the Jaguars were 13.5-point underdogs heading into the game. It marked their fifth loss of ten points or less during their losing streak.

EXTRA POINT

Sunday’s game featuring two Rockford natives, James Robinson and Dean Lowry, is the first NFL meeting between two Rockfordians in almost 100 years. The last time was Nov. 20, 1927 when Laurie Walquist and the Chicago Bears defeated Rex Enright and the Green Bay Packers 14-6 in front of 6,000 people at Wrigley Field, according to pro-football-reference.com.

