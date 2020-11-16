Rep. Bustos test positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Cheri Bustos has mild symptoms from COVID-19, she posted from her official Twitter account on Monday.

“I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well. I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating,” she said.

Consistent with medical advice, she will be working remotely from her home in Illinois until cleared by her physician. All individuals that she had been in contact with have been notified, according to Rep. Bustos.

“Across the country and the congressional district I serve, COVID-19 case numbers are skyrocketing," Rep. Bustos said. “We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands. The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together.”

