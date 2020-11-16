Advertisement

Outdoor hockey rink to reopen in Rockton

Volunteers are hard at work, refurbishing the Rockton Ice Rink for skaters to enjoy this winter.
Volunteers are hard at work, refurbishing the Rockton Ice Rink for skaters to enjoy this winter.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Ice skating moms and hockey dads have wanted the outdoor ice rink in Rockton to reopen for many years, and now volunteers are hard at work making that a reality.

Over the past couple of years, Rockton Lions Club members have attempted to rebuild an ice rink near the Rockton boat launch. Now that most of the funding is secure the group has started building new walls and boards for the rink.

Once the group of volunteers finishes the boards, they will shift focus to the corners and ends of the rink, and once colder weather hits the rink will be flooded from the river and ready to be skated on.

“It’s 5 minutes from my house, it’s right in our community and with all the lockdowns you know," Volunteer Jared Weidman said. “Last year we got a lot of ice time taken away from us so it will be nice to have an option in case things get locked down again we will still have an option to come out and skate.”

The group is in need of more funding for materials to finish the rink. To donate visit the Rockton Lions Club website, or the Facebook page for the Rockton Ice Rink.

