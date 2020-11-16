National hunger and homelessness awareness week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Municipalities across Northern Illinois are designating the third week of November to national hunger and homelessness awareness.

The week is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition and held right before thanksgiving to bring awareness to the hundreds of people living in Rockford without a roof over their heads.

Local organizations want to educate the community about the many reasons people are hungry and homeless and share how you can help.

“I think the ways that people can get involved would be either if they have a favorite charity that does address hunger homelessness to reach out to them and even look at their website to see what their needs are,” Executive Director of Carpenter’s Place Kay Larrick said.

