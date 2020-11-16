Advertisement

National hunger and homelessness awareness week

Area municipalities in northern Illinois are proclaiming the week of November 15-22 as National...
Area municipalities in northern Illinois are proclaiming the week of November 15-22 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.(WIFR)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Municipalities across Northern Illinois are designating the third week of November to national hunger and homelessness awareness.

The week is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition and held right before thanksgiving to bring awareness to the hundreds of people living in Rockford without a roof over their heads.

Local organizations want to educate the community about the many reasons people are hungry and homeless and share how you can help.

“I think the ways that people can get involved would be either if they have a favorite charity that does address hunger homelessness to reach out to them and even look at their website to see what their needs are,” Executive Director of Carpenter’s Place Kay Larrick said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County.
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
Winnebago Co. Chairman Frank Haney issues disaster declaration
Walter Reimers
Hampshire PD investigating missing, endangered man

Latest News

Volunteers are hard at work, refurbishing the Rockton Ice Rink for skaters to enjoy this winter.
Outdoor hockey rink to reopen in Rockton
Many older bus drivers retired when the pandemic hit, and now the company is in need of new...
First Student Rockford in need of bus drivers
Families in need could grab shirts, pants, and shoes for kids who may need a new wardrobe.
Local organizations hold youth clothing giveaway
The Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch hosts a Spin-A-Thon. Where all proceeds benefit the...
Spin-A-Thon raises money for YMCA Pedaling For Parkinson’s program