More than 11K new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 37 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

- Clinton County: 1 male 50′s

- Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 3 females 90′s, 2 males 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90′s

- Edwards County: 1 male 80′s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 60′s

- Kane County: 1 male 50′s

- Lake County: 1 female 50′s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 3 males 90′s

- Madison County; 1 male 80′s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80′s

- Pike County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 585,248 cases, including 10,779 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,612 specimens for a total 9,161,453. As of Sunday night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 is 12.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 is 14.7 percent.

