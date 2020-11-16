Advertisement

Manchester Drive to Harrison Ave. to close lane overnight

Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zone, according to IDOT.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced an overnight lane closure will be installed on South Alpine Road in Winnebago County.

The lane closure will be in the northbound drive lane from Manchester Drive to Harrison Avenue. Work will begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. and conclude Friday, Nov. 20 by 3 p.m. IDOT workers will be performing road patch work.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow their Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

