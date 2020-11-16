Local organizations hold youth clothing giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some lucky kids got their hands on a whole new wardrobe Saturday during a youth clothing giveaway event.

Blackhawk Boys and Girls Club, 815 Alive, and the Wright Way joined forces to collect and give away clothing items like stacks of shirts, pants, and shoes to families in need during the pandemic.

CEO of 815 Alive Brandon Gordon says a new outfit could make all the difference for a kid who normally wears hand me downs.

“A lot of our children it boosts their self-esteem to be able to get something brand new and something they consider theirs that nobody has had before," Gordon said. "We are going to make sure children have that type of feeling to put on something brand new,”

the organizations plan on hosting another clothing giveaway soon to provide more families a chance at some free items.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.