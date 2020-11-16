Advertisement

It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

Bacon makes everything better
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.(Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

Latest News

Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota nearing Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 5
Harlem School District 122 Logo
Harlem High School: 45 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. hits 15K COVID-19 cases, adds 5 deaths over weekend
Cheri Bustos.
Rep. Bustos test positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms