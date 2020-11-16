Holiday tree lighting, open house at Edgebrook

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many holiday traditions have had to be cancelled or changed in 2020, Edgebrook, a destination shopping and lifestyle center located in the heart of Rockford, is finding ways to keep tradition alive.

The shopping center is hosting the annual tree lighting on Nov. 20 and an open house with Santa Claus on Nov. 21. These events are free to attend.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the annual tree lighting will take place from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Holiday carols will be performed by the Rockford Lutheran High School Choir during that time.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, share your wish list and get pictures with Santa Claus with an open house inside of 3R’s Learning Materials Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each family that visits with Santa will receive one free 5″ x 7″ photo with Santa, courtesy of Edgebrook.

“Whether witnessing the magical spirit of the Edgebrook tree being lit, sipping hot coffee as you enjoy a stroll along the mall, or checking off your holiday gift list, Edgebrook retailers, restaurants and businesses are truly honored to be a part of your family’s holiday traditions,” Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator said.

For more information on the tree lighting and Santa Claus at 3R’s, visit the event page.

