Advertisement

Holiday tree lighting, open house at Edgebrook

Holiday carols will be performed by the Rockford Lutheran High School Choir during that time.
This is a glimpse of a big tree in the Blennerhassett lobby, which is one of many decorations.
This is a glimpse of a big tree in the Blennerhassett lobby, which is one of many decorations.(Laura Bowen)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many holiday traditions have had to be cancelled or changed in 2020, Edgebrook, a destination shopping and lifestyle center located in the heart of Rockford, is finding ways to keep tradition alive.

The shopping center is hosting the annual tree lighting on Nov. 20 and an open house with Santa Claus on Nov. 21. These events are free to attend.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the annual tree lighting will take place from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Holiday carols will be performed by the Rockford Lutheran High School Choir during that time.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, share your wish list and get pictures with Santa Claus with an open house inside of 3R’s Learning Materials Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each family that visits with Santa will receive one free 5″ x 7″ photo with Santa, courtesy of Edgebrook.

“Whether witnessing the magical spirit of the Edgebrook tree being lit, sipping hot coffee as you enjoy a stroll along the mall, or checking off your holiday gift list, Edgebrook retailers, restaurants and businesses are truly honored to be a part of your family’s holiday traditions,” Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator said.

For more information on the tree lighting and Santa Claus at 3R’s, visit the event page.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished

Latest News

Law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard
Jury awards $9M to family of father, son killed in Boone Co. crash
- The Illinois Department of Transportation
Manchester Drive to Harrison Ave. to close lane overnight
People receive free COVID-19 test
Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites in Northern Ill.
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan