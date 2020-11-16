Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites in Northern Ill.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
People receive free COVID-19 test
People receive free COVID-19 test
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams that are at various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but those interested should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required, according to the IDPH.

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

IDPH
IDPH(IDPH)

Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Police investigate two armed robberies at Rockford Walgreens stores
Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
Deteriorating shopping center to be demolished

Latest News

Law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard
Jury awards $9M to family of father, son killed in Boone Co. crash
- The Illinois Department of Transportation
Manchester Drive to Harrison Ave. to close lane overnight
This is a glimpse of a big tree in the Blennerhassett lobby, which is one of many decorations.
Holiday tree lighting, open house at Edgebrook
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan