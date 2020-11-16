First Student Rockford in need of bus drivers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the pandemic has put many people out of work, First Student Rockford is on the prowl, looking to hire around 20 Rockford bus drivers.

First Student Rockford lost many of its older drivers during the pandemic and has been borrowing drivers from First Student Belvidere this school year.

With the big unknown of when most schools will return to the classroom, the company wants to have drivers trained and ready, to take to the streets and begin driving routes next semester.

“We love our kids, we love our community, we love what we do, and every bus driver that drives will tell you that," First Student Bus Driver Sandi Kress said. “We just like to turn everything into a hiring event and let everybody know that we are looking for bus drivers and we will take you in and get you everything you need to do.”

To be hired by First Student, you do not need a CDL, you will take part in paid training to obtain the special license. First Student also offers a child ride along program if you need to bring your kids to work.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.