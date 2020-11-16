Advertisement

Dixon Schools to switch to remote-only learning

Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Monday, November 23 students in Dixon Public Schools will begin an adaptive pause, reverting back to remote-only learning.

District officials made the announcement on Facebook Sunday, and said that more information will be sent to parents later this week to provide details on technology, Grab & Go meals, counseling support and grade level information.

For more details and COVID-19 data from Dixon Public Schools, click here.

