Advertisement

Armed robbery at East State Street Walgreens

Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city
Armed-robbery at Waco T-Mobile store was second in two nights in city(Gray)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police officers responded to the 1200 block of East State Street for an armed robbery at Walgreens.

Police have not released any information on any victims. Police ask that you avoid the area over the next few hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police or Rockford Area Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Were trying to cross the street at IL Route 251 and Forest Hills Road.
Two pedestrians die when hit by vehicle crossing the street Friday night
amber alert
Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County.
One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday
Winnebago Co. Chairman Frank Haney issues disaster declaration
Walter Reimers
Hampshire PD investigating missing, endangered man

Latest News

Volunteers are hard at work, refurbishing the Rockton Ice Rink for skaters to enjoy this winter.
Outdoor hockey rink to reopen in Rockton
Many older bus drivers retired when the pandemic hit, and now the company is in need of new...
First Student Rockford in need of bus drivers
Families in need could grab shirts, pants, and shoes for kids who may need a new wardrobe.
Local organizations hold youth clothing giveaway
Area municipalities in northern Illinois are proclaiming the week of November 15-22 as National...
National hunger and homelessness awareness week