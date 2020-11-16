Armed robbery at East State Street Walgreens
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police officers responded to the 1200 block of East State Street for an armed robbery at Walgreens.
Police have not released any information on any victims. Police ask that you avoid the area over the next few hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police or Rockford Area Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.