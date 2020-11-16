Armed robbery at East State Street Walgreens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police officers responded to the 1200 block of East State Street for an armed robbery at Walgreens.

Armed Robbery: Rockford Police are on scene at Walgreens, 1201 E. State St. investigating an armed robbery to the business. Avoid the area. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Rockford Police or Crimestoppers. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 16, 2020

Police have not released any information on any victims. Police ask that you avoid the area over the next few hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police or Rockford Area Crimestoppers.

