Wind Advisory in place Sunday, 50-55 mph wind gusts likely areawide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday brought seasonably cooler temperatures and breezy southeasterly winds. With our next cold front, not only will we have a sharp temperature drop but a bigger wind shift to come along with it.

Breezy south winds are expected through the evening with gusts to 35 mph. In addition, expect scattered showers and even some thunderstorms to come along with the front. The bulk of the precipitation will fall late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Expect non-severe showers and thunderstorms beginning late Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Showers will continue overnight into early Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of this will be rain but with temperatures dropping, it’s entirely possible that some of the rain will fall as flurries or snow showers Sunday morning. None of this should stick but it could lead to isolated reduced visibility levels and even gustier winds.

On the back end of the rain, a few snowflakes or flurries could mix in early Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the cold front moves through, winds will soon come out of the west and they will be somewhat strong Sunday. This is why the entire Stateline is under a Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service, beginning at midnight and continuing through 6 p.m. Sunday. Expect frequent gusts up to 45 to 50 mph, with occasional gusts of 55 mph or greater possible especially in the afternoon hours Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the lower 40s as temperatures will tumble during the latter half of the day.

Wind Advisory in place for the entire Stateline beginning at midnight through 6 p.m. Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind gusts from the west 50-55 miles per hour are likely Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tumbling temperatures in store later Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Late Sunday morning and afternoon we will begin drying out. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While this won’t be anything like Tuesday’s wind-driven severe weather event, winds like this always should come with precaution. Drivers of high profile vehicles should plan for hazardous travel conditions, especially on north to south roads. Secure or bring loose objects indoors before the strongest winds arrive.

Here is what you need to know for Sunday's high winds in the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Afterwards, we will begin to dry out later Sunday and into next week. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the middle of next week and we’ll get a few warmer above normal days by the week’s end. This means that the forecast calls for a few days in the 60s, a good 20 degrees above normal.

A mainly quiet and gradually warming up week ahead. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.