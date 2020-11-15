Vendors gather for ‘Stroll with Jack Frost’

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Vendors make their way to the best of Beloit Vintage Mall for a Stroll with Jack Frost and sales with local customers.

Dozens of locals made their way to the shopping center to support local businesses in the area. More than 140 vendors set up and sold items.

From decorations to some sweet holiday treats, the event had a little bit of everything for people to enjoy.

“It kicks off the holiday spirit this year," Store Manager at Best of Beloit Leighia Halvorsen said. "It’s just a way of giving back and supporting small businesses and shopping local and as well as getting in the holiday spirit and spreading cheer a little bit early this year so it helps get a head start especially if you are starting to decorate.”

