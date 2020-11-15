Spin-A-Thon raises money for YMCA Pedaling For Parkinson’s program

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens spend their Sunday in the gym pedaling for a purpose and supporting those with Parkinson’s disease.

“It improves moods, it slows your disease progression,” One class trainer said.

Trainers at the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch host spin classes, and each time someone in that class pushes a pedal they fight back against a disease. On Sunday morning each Spin-A-Thon class has a different focus, but all of the fees fund a specific program, Pedaling For Parkinson’s.

“Pedaling for Parkinson’s is a program that was developed by studies at the Cleveland Clinic proven to reduce people diagnosed with Parkinson’s symptoms by 35 percent if they spin for 40 minutes," Wellness Coordinator at the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch Courtnee Dusing said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pedaling for Parkinson’s program met three days a week. More than a dozen people with Parkinson’s would come in and spin, but the pandemic has negatively impacted some of the members.

“Being stuck inside, shelter in place not moving as much as they are supposed to, the symptoms kind of came back," Dusing said.

George Vestal is a member of the Pedaling for Parkinson’s program, he has battled Parkinson’s disease for over 30 years. George says coming to the YMCA for spin classes drastically improves how he feels.

“Exercise I think contributes greatly to the fact that my Parkinson’s symptoms are subdued,” George Vestal said.

George’s wife, Anne says the longer George is on the bike, the more he benefits, and trainers say George is not the only one in the program that feels the difference.

“Just watching our participant get on, struggle to get on, but 10 minutes on the bike and then we had to move him when he got off he was like running," Event Planner with the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch Stacy Hill said.

Trainers at the Stateline YMCA say this program also gives people with Parkinson’s disease a support system, and many of the members of the class become close friends. The program meets Mondays at 1 p.m. and Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m.

