Rockton Parent-Teacher Organization hosts food drive

The PTO set the goal of filling a bus with donations for families in need.
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockton Parent-Teacher Organization spends the day collecting donations to help feed those in need.

The PTO set a goal to fill an entire full sized school bus with donations for local families who need help. Donators were asked to put all items in the trunk for a volunteer to come by and make the process contactless and smooth, the items then immediately make their way to the bus.

“We do this every single year, of course, it looks different this year with the pandemic normally we’d have students come in and they’d drop things off at school but to keep things safe to keep things contactless we decided this was a great way to give back to our community and really support one another," Abby Czaja with the Rockton PTO said.

