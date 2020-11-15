Dalissa Moser wears her high school colors one more time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What’s in a uniform? For some, it’s just a name and your school colors. For others, it means a lot more. Because of COVID-19, many area athletes had their spring seasons cut short. One Rock County grad never got to show off her new jersey until Saturday.

“I was really excited for today, just to wear it.”

High school athletes across the Stateline are still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Even the one who graduated in the spring.

“This is a brand new jersey that they bought just this past year," said This track season was supposed to be the first time we got to wear them. So I never got to run a race until today with this uniform.”

Clinton high school grad Dalissa Moser represented her Cougars at the 8th annual Vets 5K in Rockford.

“It’s really awesome," said Moser. "It almost makes me want to cry just getting to wear my uniform for the first time.”

Moser had big plans for her final year before everything shutdown.

“I was hoping to go to state this year. So I was really disappointed. We got one week in, I was getting all my hopes up, and then it just got canceled.”

Like many, Moser said it was a difficult pill to swallow.

“Your whole high school career, you’re getting all hyped up to graduate and do the senior walk and all of it got canceled. My graduation was on a Facebook live, so it was kind of a letdown.”

This is the first in-person run she participated in since the pandemic.

“This is probably one of my favorite 5K’s that I’ve done, because I love the course.”

No matter how long it took her, Moser is glad she got to cross the finish line one more time.

“Normally we would be just finishing up our cross country season, so it’s really nice just to get back out here.”

It’s the third time Moser has run in the Vets 5K. She is currently at Blackhawk Technical College, but is looking to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she hopes to continue her running career.

