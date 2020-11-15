Advertisement

Child found after Amber Alert issued in Putnam County.

amber alert
amber alert(wibw)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Amber Alert Notification System was activated just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a child abduction in Putnam County but was cancelled at 2:30 p.m. after the child was safely located.

Officials say 2-month-old Noah DelHotal was abducted around 7 on November 15 in the 15000 block of Center St.in McNabb by his non-custodial father Keven DelHotal.

