5k raises money for Veterans Drop-In Center

The annual 5k helps fund the drop-in center where Veterans can eat a free meal.
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the eighth year in a row, footsteps will make a difference in the lives of veterans, as a local 5k raises money for the Veterans Drop-In Center.

Hundreds of people toed the start line, but in waves, so people could be socially distant from one another.

The proceeds will benefit the veterans drop-in center, where four days a week vets can access important resources, support one another, and eat a free meal.

Jim Diverde is a board member with the drop-in center and says the community’s support for this event is extremely important.

“It’s touching honestly to see what the community does for us every year and every year it gets better," Diverde said. "This year obviously has been quite difficult but within the guidelines, we are able to operate this is going to be a great success and we appreciate all the sponsors as well.”

