RPS 205 tax rate to drop 34 cents

That’s roughly the same amount the district collected in the previous tax cycle.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools will drop its tax rate by 34 cents, from $6.89 to $6.55, in the upcoming tax cycle to support taxpayers.

The Rockford School Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to collect an estimated $156 million next year from local property taxes to fund its operations, teaching and learning. That’s roughly the same amount the district collected in the previous tax cycle. 

Read more on the 205 VIBE.

