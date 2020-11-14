RPS 205 tax rate to drop 34 cents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools will drop its tax rate by 34 cents, from $6.89 to $6.55, in the upcoming tax cycle to support taxpayers.

The Rockford School Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to collect an estimated $156 million next year from local property taxes to fund its operations, teaching and learning. That’s roughly the same amount the district collected in the previous tax cycle.

