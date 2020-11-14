Advertisement

One dead after head-on crash on N. Meridian Road early Saturday

(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5600 block of N. Meridian Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

Officials say the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on. One of the vehicles caught fire and Northwest Fire Department was called to put out the flames. The individual inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the other vehicle was sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

