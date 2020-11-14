Advertisement

National online floral retailer moves headquarters to downtown Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The newly renovated Talcott Building in downtown Rockford has a new tenant, as a national online retailer has moved into its ground floor.

Floracracy held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, unveiling it’s new corporate headquarters in the historic building. Floracracy sells floral arrangements.

It’s founder, Sarah-Eva Machese, who’s from Rockford, says the Forest City felt like the right place for her company to call home.

“I was away for college for a number of years living around the country and around the world, it’s been a remarkable experience to come back as an adult."

Floracracy first got its start in San Diego, California.

